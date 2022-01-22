ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $657.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $711.67.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $507.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.76. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ServiceNow by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

