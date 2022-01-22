SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,177 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 194.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $42.04 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.