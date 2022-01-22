SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,517 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $278,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $559.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.