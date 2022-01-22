SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 207.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 90,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

