SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 33,846 PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.03.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

