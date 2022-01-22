SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 53,542 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Romeo Power by 125.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 660,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 227.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 376,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 46.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 344,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Romeo Power had a net margin of 196.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

