SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $266,000 in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

