SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,854 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 154,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

