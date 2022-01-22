Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

