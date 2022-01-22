Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $357.35.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $292.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

