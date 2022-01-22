Shield Protocol Trading Down 48.1% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $379,280.81 and $17,052.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00004429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00051035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,396.54 or 0.06842691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,061.51 or 1.00108845 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003317 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

