Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $61.05. Approximately 2,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

