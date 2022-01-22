Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.67 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2. The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

In related news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 342,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840 ($9,332.79).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

