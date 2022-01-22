Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.48) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($36.16) to GBX 2,470 ($33.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,594 ($35.39).

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,042 ($27.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($38.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,990.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,989.30.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($26.05), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($622,450.17). Also, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.54), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,090,500.31).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

