Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

EYE opened at GBX 600 ($8.19) on Tuesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.58 million and a PE ratio of -3,000.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 565.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

