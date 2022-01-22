Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
EYE opened at GBX 600 ($8.19) on Tuesday. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 413.54 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 675 ($9.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £156.58 million and a PE ratio of -3,000.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 621.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 565.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.