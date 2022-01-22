Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declines By 20.6%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of AC stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $930.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%. The company had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $39,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 48,585 shares worth $1,349,588. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

