Short Interest in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declines By 19.7%

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

