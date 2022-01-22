Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Declines By 21.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
About Glory Star New Media Group
Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.