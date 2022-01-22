Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Declines By 21.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 214,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glory Star New Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSMG opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.86.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

