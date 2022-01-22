Short Interest in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Grows By 17.9%

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 168.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 53.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 147,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Metropoulos II by 79.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,501,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 663,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

