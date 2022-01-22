Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expands By 19.7%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

IPAR stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $58.29 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.