Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Drops By 22.2%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

KUKAF opened at $82.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

