Short Interest in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Increases By 19.4%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,897,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,141,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,174,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

