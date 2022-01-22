Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Decreases By 19.1%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 470,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $3.76 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $213.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

PANL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

