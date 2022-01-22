Short Interest in Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Rises By 15.9%

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

