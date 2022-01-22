Short Interest in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Decreases By 21.9%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $879.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

SPTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 53.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.