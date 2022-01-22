Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Expands By 17.4%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Willow Biosciences stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Willow Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

