Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.
