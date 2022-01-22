Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

