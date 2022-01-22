Signature Bank Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.72. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

