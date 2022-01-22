Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 387,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

