SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 142,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE SBOW opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $329.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.35. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

