Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SVM. dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 783,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 35.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

