Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.82. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

