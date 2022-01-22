Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.28

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Silverton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.