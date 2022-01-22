Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $52,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

