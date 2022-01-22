SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

