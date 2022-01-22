Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Snap reported sales of $911.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $13,902,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock worth $78,166,432.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 37,596,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,804,305. Snap has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

