Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after buying an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

