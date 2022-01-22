Snowball (SNOB) Trading 42.6% Lower Over Last Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $76,191.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.65 or 0.06838164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,642.10 or 1.00052117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,918,845 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

