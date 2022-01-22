Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 110812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

