South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

South Plains Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect South Plains Financial to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.66. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

