Southwestern Energy Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.