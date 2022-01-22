Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $7.44 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $4.03 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 373,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 718,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

