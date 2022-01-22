Spectrecoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00167346 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00032134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00351247 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00062266 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

