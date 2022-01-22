Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,009,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

