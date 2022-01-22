SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $77.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $85.11. 1,600,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after buying an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

