Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.32.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

