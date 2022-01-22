Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Plans GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) declared a dividend on Friday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SWEF stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 185,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,572. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 84 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 100 ($1.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.33.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

