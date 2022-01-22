State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $415,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI opened at $58.75 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

