State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $323,000 in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after buying an additional 3,669,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canoo by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,621,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Canoo by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after buying an additional 1,061,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canoo by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 705,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Canoo by 1,849.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,653,715 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

