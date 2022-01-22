State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $22.06 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

